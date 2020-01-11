‘Texas Eats’ Episode 2: Texas German food in New Braunfels

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – KSAT’s David Elder has embarked on a new adventure called “Texas Eats,” an hour-long show that premiered Saturday at 10 a.m. on KSAT.

The second episode was an ode to Texas German food in New Braunfels.

View the second episode of “Texas Eats” in the video above.

Below are a couple of recipes from the show:

Shop Smart: David Elder shops for ingredients to make a German cheese dip at H-E-B

Easy to make: German beer cheese dip with a Texas twist

“Texas Eats” is a spin-off of the ever-popular "SA Live,” which has won in the ratings race since the first day it launched nearly five years ago.

Viewers can catch “Texas Eats” on Saturday mornings at 10 a.m., or on the KSAT-TV Livestream app available on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, and most smart TVs, as well as on KSAT.com, and KSAT’s YouTube channel.