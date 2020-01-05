‘Texas Eats’ Episode 1: Tex-Mex in San Antonio

KSAT’s David Elder has embarked on a new adventure called “Texas Eats,” an hour-long show that premiered Saturday at 10 a.m. on KSAT.

The first episode was an ode to San Antonio culture: the beloved Tex-Mex.

Elder visited restaurants around the city to look for some of the best Tex-Mex. Elder even showed local residents how to shop the aisles of H-E-B for the ingredients needed to make his own mother’s famous enchilada casserole.

View the first episode of “Texas Eats” in the video above.

“Texas Eats” is a spin-off of the ever-popular "SA Live,” which has won in the ratings race since the first day it launched nearly five years ago.

Viewers can catch “Texas Eats” on Saturday mornings at 10 a.m., or on the KSAT-TV Livestream app available on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, and most smart TVs, as well as on KSAT.com, and KSAT’s YouTube channel.