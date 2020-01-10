Easy to make: German beer cheese dip with a Texas twist

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – This German beer cheese dip is an easy, quick way to impress unexpected guests and a great party dish.

I had tried this recipe two different ways: melting the cheese ina saucepan and whole, unmelted cheese. Both ways taste great, it’s the texture you wish to achieve that will determine your outcome.

Do you like a runny, gooey cheese dip? Melting is the best option for you. Do you want the cheese dip to be firm and more authentic? Blending the ingredients and serving cold is your best option.

H-E-B offers all the ingredients you need to make this dish, including alternatives in case you want to swap an item out.

Ingredients:

McCormick Paprika, 1 oz

Super Pretzel Soft Pretzels, 15 ct

H‐E‐B Artisan Yellow Cheddar Cheese, Avg. 0.65 lb Deli

H‐E‐B Delicatessen Foods Soft Ripened Brie Double Creme Cheese, 8 oz Deli

H‐E‐B Select Ingredients Regular Cream Cheese, 8 oz

H‐E‐B Select Ingredients Sweet Cream Unsalted Butter, 4 ct

H‐E‐B Diced White Onions, 7 oz

No Label El Hefe Weizen Beer 12 oz Cans, 6 pk

Garlic Powder

Cayenne Pepper

Table Salt

Black Pepper

Directions:

Preheat your oven to 400ºF

Place the desired amount of pretzels into the oven at the suggested duration; around 4-5 minutes.

Add the cheeses, diced onions and 1 stick of butter into a food processor. Blend the ingredients until everything is an even size then add a dash of salt, cayenne pepper, pepper, garlic powder and paprika. Pulse the processor until the seasonings are incorporated.

Either add the ingredients into a saucepan to melt for a runny texture or leave the mixture in the processor for a firm texture.

Add a splash of beer to the mixture and gently incorporate it evenly.

Remove the pretzels from the oven, salt to taste, and place on a serving dish with a bowl for the cheese dip.

Top the cheese dip with a dash of paprika and cayenne pepper for garnish.

Enjoy!