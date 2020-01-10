Shop Smart: David Elder shops for ingredients to make a German cheese dip at H-E-B
Quick shopping items to make an easy party dish
NEW BRAUNFELS – Make shopping for your next party a breeze at H-E-B with this easy German beer cheese dip recipe.
Ingredients:
McCormick Paprika, 1 oz
Super Pretzel Soft Pretzels, 15 ct
H‐E‐B Artisan Yellow Cheddar Cheese, Avg. 0.65 lb Deli
H‐E‐B Delicatessen Foods Soft Ripened Brie Double Creme Cheese, 8 oz Deli
H‐E‐B Select Ingredients Regular Cream Cheese, 8 oz
H‐E‐B Select Ingredients Sweet Cream Unsalted Butter, 4 ct
H‐E‐B Diced White Onions, 7 oz
No Label El Hefe Weizen Beer 12 oz Cans, 6 pk
>> Click here German cheese dip directions <<
