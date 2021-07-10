Texas Eats: All Americana with a taste of Mexican seafood

Join KSAT’s David Elder as he hits the road to bring you to some day-trip spots you don’t want to miss.

You’ll see an innovative take on classic American comfort food at “Moonshine” in Austin. Then we head to New Braunfels’ “Muck and Fuss” for burgers, beer and bar bites! And it’s Mexican seafood at “Señor Fish” in San Antonio, followed by the “Hillside Texas Bistro” in Castroville, “Tia’s Kitchen” in Hutto, and “Playa Bowls” for those delicious açaí bowls.

Then, we round out the road trip with a visit to the “Root Cellar” in San Marcos for home-brewed beers in a homey space filled with local art.

You can watch “Texas Eats,” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and our streaming app.

Follow Texas Eats on Facebook and Instagram.

Ad

More on KSAT: