Texas Eats Season 3, Ep. 9: Restaurant Ghost Tours and State Fair Fun

Join us for part two of our state fair fun and continue the ghost tours at some frightening and delicious restaurants

David Elder, Texas Eats Host, SA Live Multimedia Journalist

Subscribe to Texas Eats on YouTube: http://bit.ly/TexasEatsSub​ See a map of our latest Texas Eats stops here: ksat.com/texas-eats/

We’re continuing the spooky fun here on Texas Eats as we travel to Floresville for a haunted, historic cafe.

We then hit up the South Side for some authentic Puerto Rican fare, before we continue the haunted series in Austin as we tour one of the oldest buildings in town!

Stick around as we take you for part two of our State Fair of Texas food tour! In the spirit of Hispanic Heritage Month, we go inside the H-E-B Cooking School to whip up a dish using Hispanic ingredients that you won’t believe!

You can watch “Texas Eats,” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and our streaming app.

David Elder is the host of the San Antonio food show, Texas Eats. The social media segment, Elder Eats, dominated in Central and South Texas in 2017, 2018, and 2019, with more than 18 videos receiving more than 1 million views each! He is also an award-winning graphic designer and web designer working for top companies and nonprofits in Texas.

