Texas Eats Season 3, Ep. 7: South Texas eats that will fuel your soul

In this week’s episode of Texas Eats, we’re stopping at Food For The Soul Bistro, chillin’ back in Comfort. Food for the Soul has everything needed to warm your heart.

Then, we’re off to Sabor Del Pueblo to bring you some authentic Mexican Comida and a yummy brunch. Afterward, we head to India Oven to experience Northern India cuisine like Lamb Tiki Kabab and Chicken Bhuna.

Then it’s off to the Naco Mexican Eatery food truck on Nacogdoches. Naco serves up tacos, tortas and awesome chilaquiles! And, get your taste buds ready for North Italia at The Rim with handmade pasta and pizza.

Finally, settle down with Blue Corn Harvest in Georgetown with Southwestern Fare and House Margaritas served in an airy, relaxed environment.

You can watch “Texas Eats,” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and our streaming app.

