Partly Cloudy icon
94º

Features

Texas Eats Season 3, Ep. 5: Hot sauce, Hill Country sippin’ and taco fusion

Join David Elder as he visits top-rated restaurants throughout Central and South Texas

David Elder, Texas Eats Host, SA Live Multimedia Journalist

Tags: Texas Eats, Food, Elder Eats, Texas Eats show
Texas Eats Season 3, Ep. 5: Hot sauce, Hill Country sippin’ and taco fusion
Texas Eats Season 3, Ep. 5: Hot sauce, Hill Country sippin’ and taco fusion

In this week’s episode of Texas Eats, KSAT’s David Elder takes you to the Hill Country for some elevated Cajun food.

Then we’re headed out to Georgetown for some insane hot sauce options! We’re sippin’ wine in Kerrville, and then we’re off to San Antonio for some light lunch fare. Then it’s down to the coast for some crazy taco fusion.

We’ve got fresh baked sweets in Waco and Top-50 BBQ in San Marcos. This is an episode you surely don’t want to miss!

You can watch “Texas Eats,” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and our streaming app.

Follow Texas Eats on Facebook and Instagram.

More on KSAT:

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

David Elder is the host of the San Antonio food show, Texas Eats. The social media segment, Elder Eats, dominated in Central and South Texas in 2017, 2018, and 2019, with more than 18 videos receiving more than 1 million views each! He is also an award-winning graphic designer and web designer working for top companies and nonprofits in Texas.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram