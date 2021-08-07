Partly Cloudy icon
Features

Texas Eats Season 3, Ep. 6: Jumbo wings, juicy burgers and succulent seafood

Join David Elder as he travels to central Texas for some amazing bites!

David Elder, Texas Eats Host, SA Live Multimedia Journalist

Tags: Texas Eats, Food, Elder Eats, Texas Eats show
Texas Eats Season 3, Ep. 6: Jumbo wings, juicy burgers and succulent seafood

In this week’s episode of Texas Eats, we’re throwin’ down some wings at a San Antonio staple, then headed up I-35 to Austin for some Jewish/Mexican burger mash-up.

We take you inside the newest Chinese restaurant in town serving up authentic Sichuan cuisine and some unexpected bites. Then it’s down to the coast for some fresh seafood fare, before heading over to Redhook Seafood for some unique Cajun boils.

We also check out the Hill Country for some tasty Latin entrees and ceviches. Then round it all out with a double helping of wings and a macaroni burger you’ll have to see to believe!

You can watch “Texas Eats,” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and our streaming app.

Follow Texas Eats on Facebook and Instagram.

About the Author:

David Elder is the host of the San Antonio food show, Texas Eats. The social media segment, Elder Eats, dominated in Central and South Texas in 2017, 2018, and 2019, with more than 18 videos receiving more than 1 million views each! He is also an award-winning graphic designer and web designer working for top companies and nonprofits in Texas.

