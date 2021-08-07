Texas Eats Season 3, Ep. 6: Jumbo wings, juicy burgers and succulent seafood

In this week’s episode of Texas Eats, we’re throwin’ down some wings at a San Antonio staple, then headed up I-35 to Austin for some Jewish/Mexican burger mash-up.

We take you inside the newest Chinese restaurant in town serving up authentic Sichuan cuisine and some unexpected bites. Then it’s down to the coast for some fresh seafood fare, before heading over to Redhook Seafood for some unique Cajun boils.

We also check out the Hill Country for some tasty Latin entrees and ceviches. Then round it all out with a double helping of wings and a macaroni burger you’ll have to see to believe!

You can watch “Texas Eats,” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and our streaming app.

Follow Texas Eats on Facebook and Instagram.

Ad

More on KSAT: