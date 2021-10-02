Texas Eats Season 3, Ep. 8: Haunted Eats and State Fair Treats

Subscribe to Texas Eats on YouTube: http://bit.ly/TexasEatsSub​ See a map of our latest Texas Eats stops here: ksat.com/texas-eats/

Just in time for the spooky season, KSAT’s David Elder takes you along for some haunted restaurant ghost tours.

Then, we check out a Cajun-Texan fusion restaurant that now calls the Alamo City home. David tastes some amazing authentic and truly spicy Northern Mexican cuisine.

Come along to Dallas for the State Fair of Texas and see all the fried goodness! This fun-filled episode is packed with surprises and as always, unbelievable bites!

You can watch “Texas Eats,” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and our streaming app.

