Features

Texas Eats Season 3, Ep. 8: Haunted Eats and State Fair Treats

Join us for ghost tours at some spooky spots and travel up to Dallas for the state fair’s opening day

David Elder, Texas Eats Host, SA Live Multimedia Journalist

Tags: Texas Eats, Food, Elder Eats, Texas Eats show
Subscribe to Texas Eats on YouTube: http://bit.ly/TexasEatsSub​ See a map of our latest Texas Eats stops here: ksat.com/texas-eats/
Just in time for the spooky season, KSAT’s David Elder takes you along for some haunted restaurant ghost tours.

Then, we check out a Cajun-Texan fusion restaurant that now calls the Alamo City home. David tastes some amazing authentic and truly spicy Northern Mexican cuisine.

Come along to Dallas for the State Fair of Texas and see all the fried goodness! This fun-filled episode is packed with surprises and as always, unbelievable bites!

You can watch “Texas Eats,” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and our streaming app.

About the Author:

David Elder is the host of the San Antonio food show, Texas Eats. The social media segment, Elder Eats, dominated in Central and South Texas in 2017, 2018, and 2019, with more than 18 videos receiving more than 1 million views each! He is also an award-winning graphic designer and web designer working for top companies and nonprofits in Texas.

