Clear icon
81º

Features

Texas Eats Season 3, Ep. 12: Tacos and Tamales for Day of the Dead

New taco truck in San Antonio serving authentic Mexican dishes

David Elder, Texas Eats Host, SA Live Multimedia Journalist

Tags: Texas Eats, Food, Elder Eats, Texas Eats show
Subscribe to Texas Eats on YouTube: http://bit.ly/TexasEatsSub​ See a map of our latest Texas Eats stops here: ksat.com/texas-eats/
Subscribe to Texas Eats on YouTube: http://bit.ly/TexasEatsSub​ See a map of our latest Texas Eats stops here: ksat.com/texas-eats/

Join KSAT’s David Elder on a taco and tamale tour of San Antonio. The holidays are just around the corner, and Texas Eats is sharing some of the top spots to order tamales for you and your family.

Also, catch up with KSAT anchor/reporter Alicia Barrera and Chef Johnny Hernandez and learn about what Day of the Dead means to them!

Plus, we stop at an iconic bakery serving up Pan de Muerto! All that, and more, on this week’s new episode of Texas Eats!

You can watch “Texas Eats,” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and our streaming app.

Follow Texas Eats on Facebook and Instagram.

More on KSAT:

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

David Elder is the host of the San Antonio food show, Texas Eats. The social media segment, Elder Eats, dominated in Central and South Texas in 2017, 2018, and 2019, with more than 18 videos receiving more than 1 million views each! He is also an award-winning graphic designer and web designer working for top companies and nonprofits in Texas.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram