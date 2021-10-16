Partly Cloudy icon
Features

Texas Eats Season 3, Ep. 10: Scary Good Eats and Delightful Sweet Treats

Join us for another installment of spooky restaurants and tastes from some of the top-rated restaurants in the San Antonio area

David Elder, Texas Eats Host, SA Live Multimedia Journalist

Subscribe to Texas Eats on YouTube: http://bit.ly/TexasEatsSub​ See a map of our latest Texas Eats stops here: ksat.com/texas-eats/
We’re continuing the spooky theme here on Texas Eats as we travel to New Braunfels for a tour of a historically haunted downtown location.

We then take you to the East Side of San Antonio for a visit to a local pizza favorite before continuing the fun at an iconic San Antonio Hotel.

We’re also trying some dumplings from an unlikely location and have some fall-themed sweet treats from a local Fruteria.

You can watch “Texas Eats,” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and our streaming app.

Follow Texas Eats on Facebook and Instagram.

David Elder is the host of the San Antonio food show, Texas Eats. The social media segment, Elder Eats, dominated in Central and South Texas in 2017, 2018, and 2019, with more than 18 videos receiving more than 1 million views each! He is also an award-winning graphic designer and web designer working for top companies and nonprofits in Texas.

