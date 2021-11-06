Texas Eats Season 3, Ep. 13: Gorditas, BBQ and Shiner Beer

Subscribe to Texas Eats on YouTube: http://bit.ly/TexasEatsSub​ See a map of our latest Texas Eats stops here: ksat.com/texas-eats/

Join KSAT’s David Elder for some classic Tex-Mex dishes. Texas Eats stops by a San Antonio BBQ joint that was just announced as top 50 in the State of Texas!

Then, we head north to the Bexar County line to try some gigantic ribeyes at an old-fashioned, hidden gem of a country store. We then head up to Hutto, Texas for some cafe favorites.

We continue north to Waco for some comfort food brunch and then we head closer to home with Shiner Beer to get us into the Wurstfest spirit!

We round it all out, back in San Antonio, with laid-back, no-frills Hawaiian cuisine. All that, and more, on an all-new episode of Texas Eats!

You can watch “Texas Eats,” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and our streaming app.

Follow Texas Eats on Facebook and Instagram.

Ad

More on KSAT: