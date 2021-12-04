Texas Eats Season 3, Ep. 16: Beer Gardens, Chicago Dogs, and River Views

Subscribe to Texas Eats on YouTube: http://bit.ly/TexasEatsSub​ See a map of our latest Texas Eats stops here: ksat.com/texas-eats/

Join KSAT’s David Elder in Blanco for some made-from-scratch comfort food with a gourmet twist.

Then, we journey to a San Antonio hot dog stand serving up original Chicago-style foods. Next, we take you to The Pearl complex for some stylish, French comfort food.

We follow that with a trip to Spring Branch to check out a new bar and music venue serving up craft beers, craft coffee, southern comfort food, and good times for the whole family!

Then it’s off to Houston for some Vietnamese cuisine served up by Master Chef winner Christine Ha. We take you to Gruene to enjoy massive onion rings and chicken-fried steaks with a gorgeous river view.

Finally, we round things out with a trip to a Central Texas favorite burger chain that recently opened shop in the Alamo City. All that, and so much more, on this week’s episode of Texas Eats!

You can watch “Texas Eats,” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and our streaming app.

Ad

Follow Texas Eats on Facebook and Instagram.

More on KSAT: