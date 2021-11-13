Texas Eats Season 3, Ep. 14: Huge Sandwiches, Soul Food & Best of Wurstfest

Subscribe to Texas Eats on YouTube: http://bit.ly/TexasEatsSub​ See a map of our latest Texas Eats stops here: ksat.com/texas-eats/

Join KSAT’s David Elder on a trip to a long-time local favorite deli that’s called the Alamo City home for over four decades!

Then we journey to the South Side of San Antonio for some savory bites from a family-run BBQ joint. Next, we take you to the West Side for authentic Sichuan-style Chinese cuisine. We follow that up with a road trip to the Hill Country for some tasty bites in a historic and cozy setting.

Then it’s off to Gruene for a Shiner Beer history lesson. We take you to an iconic soul food restaurant and then round things out with the best of Wurstfest food and beer! All that, and more, on an all-new episode of Texas Eats!

You can watch “Texas Eats,” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and our streaming app.

Follow Texas Eats on Facebook and Instagram.

Ad

More on KSAT: