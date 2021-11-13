72º

Texas Eats Season 3, Ep. 14: Huge Sandwiches, Soul Food & Best of Wurstfest

Wurstfest favorites and Shiner Beer history from Gruene

David Elder, Texas Eats Host, SA Live Multimedia Journalist

Join KSAT’s David Elder on a trip to a long-time local favorite deli that’s called the Alamo City home for over four decades!

Then we journey to the South Side of San Antonio for some savory bites from a family-run BBQ joint. Next, we take you to the West Side for authentic Sichuan-style Chinese cuisine. We follow that up with a road trip to the Hill Country for some tasty bites in a historic and cozy setting.

Then it’s off to Gruene for a Shiner Beer history lesson. We take you to an iconic soul food restaurant and then round things out with the best of Wurstfest food and beer! All that, and more, on an all-new episode of Texas Eats!

David Elder is the host of the San Antonio food show, Texas Eats. The social media segment, Elder Eats, dominated in Central and South Texas in 2017, 2018, and 2019, with more than 18 videos receiving more than 1 million views each! He is also an award-winning graphic designer and web designer working for top companies and nonprofits in Texas.

