Texas Eats Season 3, Ep. 20: Steaks, Loaded Potatoes and Beer

Subscribe to Texas Eats on YouTube: http://bit.ly/TexasEatsSub​ See a map of our latest Texas Eats stops here: ksat.com/texas-eats/

Join KSAT’s David Elder on a trip to the Hill Country for some gigantic steaks and comfort foods.

Then, we take you to Bulverde to sample some more delicious steaks paired with a year-round rodeo venue!

Next, we venture to New Braunfels for some loaded baked potato creations. Then we’re off to San Antonio’s far North Side to check out some more steaks at a historic country store that’s now a music venue bar and grill.

We then go east of downtown San Antonio to a diner staple serving up gigantic breakfast platters and breakfast tacos. We follow that up with, you guessed it, more savory cuts of fire grilled steaks in downtown Cibolo.

We round things out with a trip to Boerne to try some craft beers and a goat burger you have to see to believe. That, and so much more, on an all-new episode of Texas Eats!

You can watch “Texas Eats,” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.

Ad

Follow Texas Eats on Facebook and Instagram.

More on KSAT: