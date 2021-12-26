Texas Eats Season 3, Ep. 19: Southern Comfort, Midwest BBQ, and Shiner Beer Cheese

Join KSAT’s David Elder for some Southern food classics and soul food with an Asian twist.

Join KSAT’s David Elder for some Southern food classics and soul food with an Asian twist.

Then, we take you to a West Side spot serving up some Birria and huge tortas!

Next, we take you to a Tex-Mex BBQ joint slang out some top 50 BBQ in the state. Then we’re off to Schertz to check out a Midwest-style BBQ spot, serving up smoked pork rib tips and other smoky delights.

We also take you to Southtown to visit a cocktail bar serving up some Texas-inspired, elevated cuisine. Then we share with you a Shiner Bock Beer cheese recipe that you can make at home, perfect for the holidays.

We’re also checking out an all-day brunch restaurant on the Northside of San Antonio. That, and so much more, on an all-new episode of Texas Eats!

You can watch “Texas Eats,” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and our streaming app.

Ad

Follow Texas Eats on Facebook and Instagram.

More on KSAT: