Texas Eats Season 3, Ep. 15: Giant Garlic Knots, Argentian Grilling & Insane Burgers

New pizza joint and burgers piled high

David Elder, Texas Eats Host, SA Live Multimedia Journalist

Join KSAT’s David Elder for some authentic Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef, and much more.

Then it’s off to a local San Antonio burger shop serving up some absolutely insane burgers!

Next, we head down to the coast for some fresh seafood. We take you to a locals-favorite BBQ joint and then up to New Braunfels for some more burgers with incredible sides.

We then go to Boerne to meet up with Al Frugoni and talk about his Argentian-style grilling techniques.

Then we round things out with a trip to a new San Antonio pizza joint serving up some giant garlic knots! All that and more on a brand-new episode of Texas Eats!

David Elder is the host of the San Antonio food show, Texas Eats. The social media segment, Elder Eats, dominated in Central and South Texas in 2017, 2018, and 2019, with more than 18 videos receiving more than 1 million views each! He is also an award-winning graphic designer and web designer working for top companies and nonprofits in Texas.

