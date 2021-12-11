59º

Texas Eats Season 3, Ep. 17: Hot and New Restaurants around San Antonio for the Holidays

Top spots to make reservations for the holidays

David Elder, Texas Eats Host, SA Live Multimedia Journalist

Join KSAT’s David Elder at a brand-new Brasserie serving up French classics with a Texas twist.

Then, we journey to an authentic Mexican restaurant grilling up some awesome steaks and traditional favorites.

Next, we take you to Los Patios to learn about the property’s new initiatives and try some creative burger bites from a James Beard award-winning chef. We follow that up with a road trip to Hutto, for some classic café foods and delicious pies.

Then, it’s off to Cibolo for ribeye steaks and unique cocktails. We finish things up in a festive way with a trip to a local holiday pop-up bar!

All that and much more on this week’s episode of Texas Eats!

