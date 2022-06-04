Texas Eats: Tex-Mex Fusion and Historic Restaurants

This week on Texas Eats, David visits historic and haunted restaurants across central Texas!

You can watch “Texas Eats,” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.

This week on Texas Eats, David visits historic and haunted restaurants across central Texas!

David’s first stop is at an iconic Italian restaurant, Guillermo’s, in downtown San Antonio. He tours the restaurant with Guillermo himself and experiences some firsthand supernatural activity. After the scare, they sample some awesome pizzas, pastas, and cocktails!

Next, David heads to a killer Cajun Tex-Mex fusion spot, BB’s Tex-Orleans. BB’s is based out of Houston and has recently opened in the Alamo City. David talks with owner, Brooks Bassler, about food, family and what makes BB’s special.

Ad

Then, David heads North to Dallas to walk The State Fair of Texas and sample some over-the-top fair food items!

Next, David journeys to Austin for some more haunted adventures at The Tavern. He takes a tour through the haunted 3-story tavern and scares up an appetite for some cheesy burgers and delicious bar bites.

Then, it’s back to San Antonio for some authentic Northern-Mexico style cuisine at La Taqueria de Monterrey.

This is surely an episode you do not want to miss!

Restaurants featured this week:

Guillermo’s - 618 McCullough Ave, San Antonio, TX 78215 BB’s Tex-Orleans - 5423 W Loop 1604 N, San Antonio, TX 78253 The Tavern - 922 W 12th St, Austin, TX 78703 La Taqueria de Monterrey #2 - 6565 Babcock Rd Suite 26, San Antonio, TX 78249 State Fair of Texas - 3921 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Dallas, TX 75210

Follow Texas Eats on Facebook and Instagram.

More on KSAT: