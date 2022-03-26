Texas Eats: WWE superstar Goldberg, Shiner Beer and huge cheesesteaks

Subscribe to Texas Eats on YouTube: http://bit.ly/TexasEatsSub​ See a map of our latest Texas Eats stops here: ksat.com/texas-eats/

On this week’s episode of Texas Eats, WWE superstar Goldberg joins KSAT’s David Elder to enjoy a veteran-owned Tex-Mex BBQ joint in the heart of Boerne.

We then head to the Northeast Side to a place to enjoy some authentic Mexican cuisine. Then, we head to the Spoetzl Brewery in Shiner to get an inside look at how Shiner Beer gets brewed.

Next, we head back to San Antonio to enjoy an iconic Tex-Mex spot. We make our way back up to Boerne and re-join WWE superstar Goldberg to try one of his favorite cafés.

After that, we catch up with a food truck serving up some huge Philly cheesesteaks.

In downtown San Antonio, we round things up at a burger joint known for their handcrafted burgers and warm, fluffy buns made in-house.

You can watch “Texas Eats,” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.

