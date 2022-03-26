92º

Texas Eats: WWE superstar Goldberg, Shiner Beer and huge cheesesteaks

Learn how Shiner Beer is made at the Spoetzl Brewery

David Elder, Texas Eats Host, SA Live Multimedia Journalist

On this week’s episode of Texas Eats, WWE superstar Goldberg joins KSAT’s David Elder to enjoy a veteran-owned Tex-Mex BBQ joint in the heart of Boerne.

We then head to the Northeast Side to a place to enjoy some authentic Mexican cuisine. Then, we head to the Spoetzl Brewery in Shiner to get an inside look at how Shiner Beer gets brewed.

Next, we head back to San Antonio to enjoy an iconic Tex-Mex spot. We make our way back up to Boerne and re-join WWE superstar Goldberg to try one of his favorite cafés.

After that, we catch up with a food truck serving up some huge Philly cheesesteaks.

In downtown San Antonio, we round things up at a burger joint known for their handcrafted burgers and warm, fluffy buns made in-house.

You can watch “Texas Eats,” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.

David Elder is the host of the San Antonio food show, Texas Eats. The social media segment, Elder Eats, dominated in Central and South Texas in 2017, 2018, and 2019, with more than 18 videos receiving more than 1 million views each! He is also an award-winning graphic designer and web designer working for top companies and nonprofits in Texas.

