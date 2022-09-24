86º

Texas Eats: Celebrity Guests, Award-Winning Tacos, & Spicy Bites

Season 4, Episode 8: Chef Nicola Blaque shares an easy shrimp recipe at the Texas Eats Outdoor Kitchen

David Elder, Executive Producer, Host - Texas Eats

Benjamin Garison, Texas Eats Producer, Videographer, Editor

Chef Nicola Blaque’s Garlic Shrimp (KSAT12)

This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us to the winner of the 2022 Taco Rumble competition, Tacos Cucuy.

David samples the menu with the owner, Chef Paul Morales, and discusses the inspirations behind his tacos.

Next up, David heads to Fort Worth to check out the #1 BBQ joint in the state, according to Texas Monthly.

After that, David heads to Bird Bakery in Alamo Heights to sample sweet and savory options.

David talks with the owner, Elizabeth Chambers, about her long family ties to baking in San Antonio.

Next, David takes us to Houston to see what’s on the menu at Flippin Patties, a burger joint with a Filipino twist.

David then heads to one of the newest BBQ joints in San Antonio, Windmill Ice House, to pair Shiner beer with some awesome smoked BBQ.

Then, David heats things up in the Texas Eats Outdoor Kitchen with Chef Nicola Blaque of The Jerk Shack. The two whip up a simple, delicious garlic shrimp recipe you can try at home.

David wraps things up with a San Antonio native celebrity, searching for the spiciest bites in the Alamo City, at Pete’s Tako House.

Chef Nicola Blaque’s Garlic Shrimp (KSAT12)

Chef Nicola Black’s Garlic Shrimp

Ingredients:

  • Shrimp
  • Seasoning Mix
  • Olive Oil
  • Stick of Butter
  • Garlic
  • Sambal Orange Juice

Directions:

  • Season the shrimp with all-purpose seasoning
  • Heat pan and coat with olive oil
  • Add garlic to the pan
  • Add butter to the pan
  • Allow the garlic to cook until slightly browned
  • Add shrimp to pan and cook until slightly red
  • Add the juice of half an orange
  • Stir shrimp to coat in sauce
  • Serve with rice, noodles or salad
  • Enjoy!

Restaurants featured this week:

Tacos Cucuy

Food Truck

Goldee’s BBQ

4645 Dick Price Rd, Fort Worth, TX 76140

Bird Bakery

5912 Broadway, San Antonio, TX 78209

Cupcakes from Bird Bakery (KSAT12)

Flip ‘n Patties

1809 Eldridge Pkwy Suite 108, Houston, TX 77077

Burger from Flip 'n Patties (KSAT12)

Windmill Ice House

2769 Nacogdoches Rd, San Antonio, TX 78217

Pete’s Tako House

502 Brooklyn Ave, San Antonio, TX 78215

Breakfast Tacos from Pete's Tako House (KSAT12)

About the Authors:

David Elder is the host and executive producer of the food and travel show Texas Eats on ABC KSAT 12 and NBC KPRC 2.

Benjamin Garison is a producer, videographer, and editor for the top-rated food and travel show in Central and South Texas, Texas Eats with David Elder. Ben joined the Texas Eats team in the fall of 2020.