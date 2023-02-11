Texas Eats: Loaded Burgers, Pizza and French Cuisine

You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.

This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us to Poteet for some delicious and loaded burgers at The Back Yard Kitchen.

Next up, David takes us to downtown San Antonio for some fire-baked pizza at Dough Boy Pizza.

Then, David takes us to Olmos Park to try out some loaded chicken sandwiches at Krazy Katsu.

After that, David teams up with antiquing aficionado, David Hurtado, to find some great deals on vintage cookware at The Junction antique shop.

David then returns the favor and treats David Hurtado to a French lunch at Julia’s Bistro in Beacon Hill.

Next, David checks out Summer Camp, a new restaurant and bar just East of The Pearl that serves smash burgers and Philly cheesesteak sandwiches.

David finishes things up on the East Side of downtown with some authentic Texas BBQ at Reese Bro Barbecue.

You don’t want to miss this episode of Texas Eats!

This Week’s Restaurants:

973 Avenue H, Poteet, TX 78065

Loaded burgers at The Backyard Kitchen in Poteet (KSAT12)

1009 Avenue B, San Antonio, TX 78215

Pepperoni pizza at Dough Boy in El Camino food truck park in San Antonio (KSAT12)

5257 McCullough Ave, San Antonio, TX 78212

Mac & cheese loaded fried-chicken sandwich at Krazy Katsu in Olmos Park, San Antonio (KSAT12)

1725 Blanco Rd, San Antonio, TX 78212

Escargot at Julia's Bistro & Bar in Beacon Hill, San Antonio (KSAT12)

520 E Grayson St, San Antonio, TX 78215

Smash burger from Summer Camp, East of The Pearl in San Antonio (KSAT12)

906 Hoefgen Ave, San Antonio, TX 78210

Smoked brisket at Reese Bros Barbecue on the East side of downtown San Antonio (KSAT12)

