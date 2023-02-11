Texas Eats: Loaded Burgers, Pizza and French Cuisine

You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.
This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us to Poteet for some delicious and loaded burgers at The Back Yard Kitchen.
Next up, David takes us to downtown San Antonio for some fire-baked pizza at Dough Boy Pizza.
Then, David takes us to Olmos Park to try out some loaded chicken sandwiches at Krazy Katsu.
After that, David teams up with antiquing aficionado, David Hurtado, to find some great deals on vintage cookware at The Junction antique shop.
David then returns the favor and treats David Hurtado to a French lunch at Julia’s Bistro in Beacon Hill.
Next, David checks out Summer Camp, a new restaurant and bar just East of The Pearl that serves smash burgers and Philly cheesesteak sandwiches.
David finishes things up on the East Side of downtown with some authentic Texas BBQ at Reese Bro Barbecue.
👉 Shiner Beer-Battered Cheeseburger👈
This Week’s Restaurants:
The Back Yard Kitchen
973 Avenue H, Poteet, TX 78065
Dough Boy
1009 Avenue B, San Antonio, TX 78215
Krazy Katsu
5257 McCullough Ave, San Antonio, TX 78212
Julia’s Bistro
1725 Blanco Rd, San Antonio, TX 78212
Summer Camp
520 E Grayson St, San Antonio, TX 78215
Reese Bros Barbecue
906 Hoefgen Ave, San Antonio, TX 78210
