Texas Eats

Texas Eats: Famous Burgers, Hibachi Lessons, and Winery Tours

Season 4, Episode 17: David Elder challenges a New Braunfels pizza parlor to create a one-of-a-kind pie

David Elder, Executive Producer, Host - Texas Eats

Benjamin Garison, Texas Eats Producer, Videographer, Editor

This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us to the Northeast Side of San Antonio to try out some awesome Asian fusion at 375 Social Kitchen.

David talks with co-owner Will Tennison about the origins of the restaurant as they sample some of the menu. David then hops in the kitchen with chef/co-owner Chuck Abeyta to whip up a Korean chicken Katsu bowl together.

Next, David heads to Stone Oak to try out a Mexico City taco concept that now calls the Alamo City home.

After that, David heads to Mr. Teriyaki on San Pedro Ave. David meets with the owners and takes a hibachi lesson in the kitchen.

David then heads to New Braunfels for some pizza and pasta at Bootleggers Pizza Parlor. David challenges the restaurant to create a beer cheese, pot roast, potato wedges pizza. They do not disappoint!

Then, it’s off to the Hill Country for some wine and bistro bites at Kuhlman Cellars in Stonewall. David tours the cellars, pairs some wine, and learns about harvesting grapes.

Next up, David is just north of downtown San Antonio to try some Mexico City-inspired street tacos from San Taco. David goes to work in the kitchen with chef/owner Gabby Hinojosa as they prepare one of San Taco’s staple items, the Tamachile.

David rounds things out in Fredericksburg at Alamo Springs Cafe. David gets the opportunity to assemble their famous “Cover Burger” with owner Brian O’Neill.

You don’t want to miss this delicious episode of Texas Eats!

👉 Shiner Beer and Tomahawk Steak👈

This Week’s Restaurants:

375 Social Kitchen

8124 Agora Pkwy Unit 200, Selma, TX 78154

375 Social Kitchen in San Antonio (ksat12)

Tacos Don Manolito

19903 Stone Oak Pkwy Suite 101, San Antonio, TX 78258

Tacos Don Manolito in San Antonio (ksat12)

Mr. Teriyaki

6824 San Pedro Ave, San Antonio, TX 78216

Mr. Teriyaki in San Antonio (ksat12)

Bootleggers Pizza Parlor

197 S Seguin Ave, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Beer cheese, pot roast, potato wedge pizza at Bootleggers Pizza Parlor in New Braunfels (ksat12)

Kuhlman Cellars

18421 E, US-290, Stonewall, TX 78671

Kuhlman Cellars (ksat12)

San Taco

114 Fredericksburg Rd, San Antonio, TX 78201

San Taco in San Antonio (ksat12)

Alamo Springs Cafe

107 Alamo Rd, Fredericksburg, TX 78624

"Cover Burger" at Alamo Springs Cafe (ksat12)

David Elder is the host and executive producer of the food and travel show Texas Eats on ABC KSAT 12 and NBC KPRC 2.

Benjamin Garison is a producer, videographer, and editor for the top-rated food and travel show in Central and South Texas, Texas Eats with David Elder. Ben joined the Texas Eats team in the fall of 2020.

