Texas Eats: Famous Burgers, Hibachi Lessons, and Winery Tours

You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.

This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us to the Northeast Side of San Antonio to try out some awesome Asian fusion at 375 Social Kitchen.

David talks with co-owner Will Tennison about the origins of the restaurant as they sample some of the menu. David then hops in the kitchen with chef/co-owner Chuck Abeyta to whip up a Korean chicken Katsu bowl together.

Next, David heads to Stone Oak to try out a Mexico City taco concept that now calls the Alamo City home.

After that, David heads to Mr. Teriyaki on San Pedro Ave. David meets with the owners and takes a hibachi lesson in the kitchen.

David then heads to New Braunfels for some pizza and pasta at Bootleggers Pizza Parlor. David challenges the restaurant to create a beer cheese, pot roast, potato wedges pizza. They do not disappoint!

Then, it’s off to the Hill Country for some wine and bistro bites at Kuhlman Cellars in Stonewall. David tours the cellars, pairs some wine, and learns about harvesting grapes.

Next up, David is just north of downtown San Antonio to try some Mexico City-inspired street tacos from San Taco. David goes to work in the kitchen with chef/owner Gabby Hinojosa as they prepare one of San Taco’s staple items, the Tamachile.

David rounds things out in Fredericksburg at Alamo Springs Cafe. David gets the opportunity to assemble their famous “Cover Burger” with owner Brian O’Neill.

You don’t want to miss this delicious episode of Texas Eats!

This Week’s Restaurants:

8124 Agora Pkwy Unit 200, Selma, TX 78154

375 Social Kitchen in San Antonio (ksat12)

19903 Stone Oak Pkwy Suite 101, San Antonio, TX 78258

Tacos Don Manolito in San Antonio (ksat12)

6824 San Pedro Ave, San Antonio, TX 78216

Mr. Teriyaki in San Antonio (ksat12)

197 S Seguin Ave, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Beer cheese, pot roast, potato wedge pizza at Bootleggers Pizza Parlor in New Braunfels (ksat12)

18421 E, US-290, Stonewall, TX 78671

Kuhlman Cellars (ksat12)

114 Fredericksburg Rd, San Antonio, TX 78201

San Taco in San Antonio (ksat12)

107 Alamo Rd, Fredericksburg, TX 78624

"Cover Burger" at Alamo Springs Cafe (ksat12)

Follow Texas Eats and David Elder on Facebook and Instagram for more food info, pictures, videos and giveaways.

More on KSAT: