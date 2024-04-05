For those in the path of totality, here’s when you may briefly take off your eclipse glasses

As a reminder, certified glasses are needed to view the total eclipse happening on Monday, April 8.

If you’re not in the path of totality, you will need to wear eclipse glasses throughout the entire duration of the event. In fact, experts say that even when 99% of the Sun’s surface is obscured, the remaining sun is still intense enough to cause retinal burn.

However, for those within the path of totality, there will be a short period of time when you can safely take your glasses off as the moon completely blocks out the sun.

Just how long totality lasts depends on where you are located within the path, but glasses are still needed before and after totality takes place. You can find specific locations and the corresponding totality duration periods by checking out this interactive map.

For a look at totality start times, check out the maps below.

(***NOTE: The time of totality, even down to the second, is extremely important in this scenario. To be safe, give yourself a few extra seconds after the exact times listed below before removing glasses, and make sure you know how long totality lasts so that glasses can be put back on before totality ends.***)

SAN ANTONIO AREA

Totality Start Times:

When totality starts for those in the path near the San Antonio area

Duration:

How long totality lasts for those in the path of totality near the San Antonio area

HILL COUNTRY

Totality Start Times:

When totality starts for those in the path across the Hill Country

Duration:

How long totality lasts for those in the path across the Hill Country.

SOUTH TEXAS PLAINS

Totality Start Times:

When totality starts for those in the path across the South Texas Plains

Duration:

How long totality lasts for those in the path across the South Texas plains

WHAT TO LOOK FOR

Viewing conditions will depend on the weather, with early forecasts calling for high, translucent clouds and the potential for some low clouds Monday morning. Details will be finetuned when it comes to how quickly these clouds can break up by early afternoon, so check back here for the latest updates.

For those that do manage to find themselves under partial viewing conditions, and only for those only in the path of totality, look for the ‘diamond ring’ effect when the moon is close to completely blocking out the sun.

When that disappears and if you’re safe about it, you can briefly take off your glasses to view the eclipse. Once again, be sure to know when totality ends so that you can put your glasses back on before it’s over!

'Diamond Ring' effect during the eclipse. Courtesy: NASA (KSAT)

