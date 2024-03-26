What if it’s cloudy on the day of the total solar eclipse?

A look at cloud cover for San Antonio on April 8 for the last 10 years

A once-in-a-lifetime event: the path of a total solar eclipse will pass through parts of San Antonio and the Texas Hill Country around 1:30 p.m. Monday, April 8.

Ideally, skies would be clear and we would have a straightforward eclipse-viewing experience: watching the gradual transition as the moon passes in front of the sun and eventually blocking out the sun completely. Darkness would fall in the path of totality, and the sun’s white corona would be visible.

Unfortunately, a reliable cloud cover forecast is not possible until a couple of days before April 8. And average cloud cover for San Antonio and the Texas Hill Country on April 8th comes in at around 40-50%.

But what if the worst-case scenario happens? What if it’s cloudy during the total eclipse?

THICK, LOW CLOUDS/COMPLETELY OVERCAST

The entire eclipse transition experience would be hidden. Those outside of the path of totality may not notice much other than the sky getting a little dimmer.

The good news? Those along the path of totality would still experience darkness. And darkness would fall quicker than any sunset you’ve ever experienced. There would also still be a small temperature drop over the course of the eclipse. Still, a completely overcast sky is definitely NOT what we want on eclipse day.

MID- TO HIGH-LEVEL CLOUDS

You may still be able to see some of the transition through mid- or high-level clouds. It just depends on how thin that cloud layer would be. Once again, if you’re in the path of totality, darkness would still fall dramatically.

The October 2023 Annular Eclipse visible through cloudy skies in Port Aransas, Texas. (KSAT)

ECLIPSE DAY FORECAST

As we get closer to April 8, Your Weather Authority will provide a detailed cloud cover forecast. We’re all hoping for clear skies, but if there are clouds, at least now you’ll know what to expect!

