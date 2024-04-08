San Antonians prepare to watch solar eclipse within city limits

SAN ANTONIO – While thousands of people are heading to the Hill Country to try and get the best seat for the total eclipse, you don’t have to leave San Antonio to get the full experience.

Several people are making plans to get just within the path of totality.

“I’m gonna be with my family, and we’re going to watch it at my parents’ house,” said resident Desiree Piña. “I’m just going to make, like, a lunch out of it. Took the day off.”

“I work from home, luckily,” said Kristopher Duran, who lives in the Stone Oak area. “So, I’ll be watching it from the backyard.”

For the true eclipse experience -- every second and mile matters.

If you are in the path of totality, the sky will turn dark and it will be safe to remove eye protection for the period mentioned in the map.

Despite a less-than-ideal forecast, totality seekers aren’t letting it cloud their plans.

“We have some, like, wine that’s like, moon-themed,” said Duran. “So probably buy some of that out and have some, you know, hopefully we’ll be able to see it pretty good.