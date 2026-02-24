Total lunar eclipse visible in San Antonio on March 3

A Total Lunar Eclipse will make its way across the North America Sky Tuesday March 3rd.

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas sky will treat San Antonio to a total lunar eclipse next Tuesday morning, with the entire sequence visible locally, weather permitting.

San Antonio is in a prime viewing zone, with the moon fully immersed in Earth’s shadow before it sets.

Timeline of the Total Lunar Eclipse Tuesday March 3. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

The entire event lasts several hours from first penumbral contact to the end, though San Antonio observers will lose the moon to the horizon shortly after totality ends.

Even so, it is an excellent opportunity. This is the only total lunar eclipse visible from the United States in 2026.

WHAT IS A LUNAR ECLIPSE

The shadow of the Earth, turns the moon red (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

A lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth moves directly between the sun and the moon, causing the Earth’s shadow to fall across the lunar surface.

When the moon passes into the darkest part of Earth’s shadow, the umbra, it often turns a reddish-orange color. This dramatic transformation is commonly called a “blood moon.”

Unlike solar eclipses, lunar eclipses are completely safe to watch with the naked eye. No special glasses are needed; just find a clear view of the western sky.

You can find the latest forecast from your KSAT Weather Authority HERE.

A total Lunar Eclipse will occur Tuesday March 3. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Did you happen to catch a picture of the lunar eclipse? Consider uploading it to KSAT Connect!

Whatever the Weather A collection of daily blog posts from the KSAT Weather Authority. Email Address Sign Up