UTSA, Texas State to suspend classes during April 8 eclipse

Parts of San Antonio into the Hill Country will be center stage for the April 8 total eclipse.

We’re getting a front row seat to an event that won’t repeat itself here for more than 20 years.

It’s why more than a dozen school districts in the KSAT viewing area are giving kids the day off.

But, what about our area universities?

Students at Schreiner University, Texas State University and University of Texas (including UTSA) will have classes suspended during the solar event.

Schreiner University

Classes are canceled on April 8, but the campus will be open for eclipse activities. The university is hosting a watching event with activities planned over several days. Registration is required.

Texas State University

Classes will be suspended from noon to 2 p.m. on April 8.

The eclipse is scheduled to make its route over Texas State University at 1:36 p.m.

UTSA

Classes will be suspended from noon to 2 p.m. on April 8.

UTSA students, faculty and staff are formally invited to witness the total solar eclipse at a viewing party at the East Recreation Field Complex on the Main Campus.

Other San Antonio colleges and universities

Most colleges and universities won’t be suspending classes. Here’s a look at what some other San Antonio-area universities have planned for April 8:

Alamo Colleges haven’t announced plans to suspend classes, but the colleges are hosting two eclipse events.

Our Lady of the Lake University - Normal class schedule but peak time of the eclipse will occur during community hour (12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.), so students, faculty and staff will all have the opportunity to view the eclipse without missing class.

St. Mary’s University - No changes announced

Texas A&M University San Antonio - No changes announced

Trinity University - No changes annouced.

University of the Incarnate Word - Normal class schedule

KSAT is your official Eclipse Authority station. We will have crews around San Antonio and in the Hill Country on April 8. Our day-of coverage will start with GMSA on KSAT-TV and then an eclipse livestream with the KSAT meteorologists from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. that you can watch wherever you are by using the KSAT weather app on your phone. It will also be available to watch on KSAT.com and the KSAT+ streaming app.

You’ll also be able to watch a feed of the eclipse itself in case you’re not in the viewing area of totality, can’t get outside, or don’t have the necessary viewing glasses.

KSAT already has a lot of good eclipse information online, including an interactive map to find your local time for eclipse viewing, details on some public viewing events and information about how to protect your eyes during eclipse viewing.

Have questions about the event? You can submit them here.