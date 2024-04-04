WATCH MONDAY: Get a live look at the sun on Eclipse Day

Watch all live eclipse coverage on the KSAT+ page.

On Monday, April 8, parts of San Antonio and the Texas Hill Country will be in the path of a total solar eclipse! KSAT will be bringing you a live feed of the sun, so you don’t miss any eclipse moments.

As your official Eclipse Authority station, KSAT will have everything you need to enjoy the spectacular event, including multiple livestreams from different parts of the region on the big day. KSAT meteorologists, anchors and reporters will be in full force in each location.

You can watch the live coverage of the sun in the media player at the top of this article starting at noon.

KSAT’s day-of coverage will start Monday with GMSA on KSAT 12.

Eclipse Q&A on April 3

Your Weather Authority team hosted a livestream covering everything you need to know about the rare celestial event.

Hear from Adam, Mike, Justin, Sarah and Mia as they show exactly when and where the path of totality will be, what you can do now to prepare, the science of the eclipse and answer your questions.

WATCH: April 3 solar eclipse Q&A with KSAT meteorologists

What you need to know about the eclipse

KSAT already has a lot of good eclipse information online, including the local times for the eclipse, details on some public viewing events, how to protect your eyes during eclipse viewing and even how to make a pinhole projector.

We’d love to see your photos and videos of the total solar eclipse. BUT be sure to take the necessary safety precautions! Keep those eclipse glasses on while taking pictures and be aware that the sun could also damage your camera, so you will also need to use a filter to protect your camera lens.

