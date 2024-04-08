Totality! Watch videos from San Antonio, Hill Country during total solar eclipse

Get more of KSAT’s eclipse coverage here.

Monday, April 8 marked a special day in San Antonio and the Texas Hill Country — the total solar eclipse caused the region to turn dark in the middle of the day!

As your official Eclipse Authority station, KSAT had multiple livestreams in different parts of the region to celebrate the big day.

KSAT meteorologists, anchors and reporters were in full force from Fredericksburg, Boerne, Kerrville, The Rock at La Cantera and Leon Springs.

While it was cloudy, people in the area still had the chance to witness a darkened sky as the moon covered the sun.

Here’s a look at what KSAT’s cameras captured when the eclipse reached totality:

Fredericksburg

Boerne

Leon Springs

The Rock at La Cantera

We’d love to see your photos and videos of the total solar eclipse. Make sure to share them on KSAT Connect!

