Aue Elementary School students share once in a lifetime event with families

LEON SPRINGS, Texas – There were many schools within the eclipse’s path of totality, including Aue Elementary School in Leon Springs, where students shared the celestial event with their families.

The school invited the community to view the eclipse on campus Monday afternoon.

“I thought it was pretty cool. I like how it got dark, and the birds — I noticed they stopped chirping,” said Carter Smith, a student at Aue Elementary School.

Although the skies were cloudy and blocked the sun, students and families were thrilled to experience the darkness that came with totality.

“I have never seen one in my life. I’ve seen partial eclipses, but this is my first full eclipse. It was cool,” said Sonoma Orellana, a student at Aue Elementary School.

Teachers prepared students for the 2024 total solar eclipse.

“We had a great time learning about the solar eclipse and all the vocabulary that comes with learning about the solar eclipse and the different kinds of solar eclipses, so my students are experts at this point,” said Susan Davis, a teacher at Aue Elementary School.

While the clouds blocked most of the view of the eclipse, it’s a day this community will remember forever.

“It means the world getting to watch them experience something for the first time. I wish it was a little sunnier, less hazy out, but, yeah, it was fun,” said Lauren Wilson, a parent.

