Local News

KSAT viewers share funny photos for total solar eclipse in San Antonio, Hill Country

Your photos may be shared on-air or online at KSAT.com

KSAT DIGITAL STAFF

KSAT Connect users share funny photos from the April 8, 2024, total solar eclipse. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Monday’s total solar eclipse was an emotional and spiritual time for many in parts of San Antonio and the Hill Country, as the rare event passed through this region for the first time in more than 600 years.

For others though, it was a time to show off their funny and wild sides. KSAT Connect users shared some hilarious photos of their experience, from poking fun at alien conspiracies to getting their pets eclipse-ready.

And as a bonus, take a look at Six Flags Fiesta Texas’ jab at the celestial event.

The amusement park, which had a big event of its own on Monday, wrote a city-wide excuse for anyone missing work or school for the eclipse.

We won’t tell on you if you missed work or school on Monday — but we will ask you to share any goofy pics you may have taken. 🤭

Share your eclipse photos — either of the sun or of you and your friends and family gathered to watch the event. And share your eclipse stories in the comments of this article.

See some funny images posted to KSAT Connect below.

MoniT

Tovar Family Ready

San Antonio
ceoofwills

My dog seems different after the eclipse??

New Braunfels
Johnny Carranza

Lampasas,Texas Family Fun

San Antonio
J2theDoubleN

Babies first eclipse

San Antonio
DuaneY

Eclipse Ready.

San Antonio
Sam Nicole

Max enjoying the eclipse.

San Antonio
Roneewar2

Lady Liberty is ready for the eclipse- Canyon Lake, Rx

Canyon Lake
RiverRata

A bit of cloud cover, but the fajitas were great!

San Antonio
SAFaithful

Rae is ready for the eclipse bring it on she said 😊

San Antonio
Amandaandblazze

Rock Springs TEXAS. Always protect your weiners!

San Antonio
Gloria crawford

Grandma and Mila

San Antonio
Surge2978636

Waiting for the clouds to clear!!!

San Antonio
Louie Perez

Enjoyed the Total Eclipse Jazzie Lucie Whiskie Perez

San Antonio

Do you want to share your total solar eclipse moment with KSAT Connect? You still can!

Here is a guide to posting:

  • Open the KSAT Weather Authority app OR visit the KSAT Connect web page. We recommend using the app for regular access to KSAT Connect!
  • If you’re on the KSAT Weather Authority app, click the camera icon on the navigation bar at the bottom of the screen. You can also upload from the KSAT News app. Click here for instructions.
  • Sign in or sign up for a FREE KSAT Insider (member) account by clicking the orange button with the text “Log in to Upload a Pin.”
  • Once you’re signed in, you’ll click the orange button that now reads “Upload a Pin.”
  • Click the blue button at the top to choose the photo or video you’d like to share.
  • Select “Weather” as the channel and “Eclipse” as your category.
  • Tell us about your photo or video by including a description.
  • The last step here, click the orange button at the bottom to upload.

If you want to see more videos and photos from the total solar eclipse, check out KSAT Connect’s Eclipse page here.

