KSAT viewers share funny photos for total solar eclipse in San Antonio, Hill Country

SAN ANTONIO – Monday’s total solar eclipse was an emotional and spiritual time for many in parts of San Antonio and the Hill Country, as the rare event passed through this region for the first time in more than 600 years.

For others though, it was a time to show off their funny and wild sides. KSAT Connect users shared some hilarious photos of their experience, from poking fun at alien conspiracies to getting their pets eclipse-ready.

And as a bonus, take a look at Six Flags Fiesta Texas’ jab at the celestial event.

The amusement park, which had a big event of its own on Monday, wrote a city-wide excuse for anyone missing work or school for the eclipse.

We won’t tell on you if you missed work or school on Monday — but we will ask you to share any goofy pics you may have taken. 🤭

Share your eclipse photos — either of the sun or of you and your friends and family gathered to watch the event. And share your eclipse stories in the comments of this article.

See some funny images posted to KSAT Connect below.

ceoofwills My dog seems different after the eclipse?? 12 hours ago 2 New Braunfels

Roneewar2 Lady Liberty is ready for the eclipse- Canyon Lake, Rx 1 day ago 0 Canyon Lake

RiverRata A bit of cloud cover, but the fajitas were great! 12 hours ago 2 San Antonio

SAFaithful Rae is ready for the eclipse bring it on she said 😊 16 hours ago 1 San Antonio

