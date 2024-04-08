During solar eclipse totality, you may be able to spot these planets in the dark sky

Jupiter, Venus, Saturn, and Mars could be visible to the unaided eye during totality on April 8, 2024. Mercury (to the upper left of the eclipsed Sun) and Comet 12P/Pons-Brooks (to the right of Jupiter), not labeled here, will likely be too faint to see without binoculars or a telescope.

As if a total solar eclipse wasn’t enough of a draw for skygazers, there will be some other objects that may make an appearance when the sky goes dark.

Jupiter and Venus may be visible during totality.

Of course, there’s a “BIG IF” — and that’s the amount of cloud cover. If it’s too cloudy, those planets won’t be visible.

But, let’s be optimistic.

If skies are clear, you should be able to spot Jupiter about 30 degrees to the upper left of the eclipsed sun. Venus will be about 15 degrees to the lower right of the sun.

Mars and Saturn will be to the right, lower than Venus, but they will be harder to spot.

Mercury and Comet 12P/Pons-Brooks will also be in the sky, but you’ll need binoculars or a telescope to see them.

Outside of totality, it’s unsafe to look directly at the sun through an unfiltered camera, telescope, binoculars or other optical device.

The Texas Optometric Association said it’s also unsafe to use those unfiltered devices, EVEN with your eclipse glasses or hand-held solar viewer, because the concentrated solar rays will damage the filter and enter your eyes, causing injury.

You can read more about eye safety during the solar eclipse here.

