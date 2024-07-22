Prepare to dodge downpours today... and much of this week ☔

Rain chances pick up by midday and peak during the afternoon.

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS:

Active pattern sets up today, with rain a good bet this afternoon

Some pockets of heavy rain are possible, which may result in minor street flooding

More downpours are in the forecast on Tuesday

Slightly less coverage of rainfall is forecast for Wednesday and Thursday

Rain chances continue into the weekend

FORECAST:

Good morning! Yesterday brought some rain to the northern part of the viewing area. Today, as a front shifts south, rainfall is expected to be even more widespread. Additionally, outflow boundaries, which act like mini fronts, will float around the area. These will help drive thunderstorm development, especially from mid-morning into the afternoon. Good moisture content in the atmosphere means that any downpour that develops will put down good rain. Rainfall totals could be anywhere from 1-3″. Where the heavier rain falls, minor street flooding will be possible. Showers and storms will die down during the evening hours, with the loss of daytime heating.

Tuesday looks similar, with scattered, heavy downpours.

By Wednesday and Thursday, slightly drier air attempts to move into the area. This doesn’t mean rain chances end, as we’ll see still see scattered rainfall. But, coverage of downpours will likely be slightly less compared to today and Tuesday. Rain chances, by the way, continue right on into the weekend.

Have a great day and stay dry!