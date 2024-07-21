After a toasty Sunday, get ready for a cooler and rainier week in San Antonio, Texas Hill Country

Cooler than average temperatures from times of rain are likely to end July

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS:

- Hot and humid Sunday with a few isolated downpours closer to sunset

- Times of rain with peeks of sun Monday through Friday

- Multi-day rainfall total for most folks of at least 1 inch, with 3 to 4 inches of rain in the luckiest neighborhoods

- Highs in the 80s, much cooler than average

FORECAST DETAILS:

Hope you’re having a great weekend so far!

Sunday will be hot with a high in the upper-90s. There will be a few downpours out there closer to sunset. Chance of rain today is 30%.

With the heat high well to the west of Texas, it’s going to be an active weather pattern this week in San Antonio -- especially for late July.

Coverage will vary day-to-day, but times of rain are likely especially Monday evening through Friday. And throughout the week, you’ll see peeks of sunshine in between downpours.

This type of weather pattern means rain won’t come all at once, but over several days. Some days, you may only see sprinkles. Other days, heavy rain with minor flooding. But when all is said and done, most neighborhoods around San Antonio and the Hill Country will see at least an inch of rain by Friday afternoon. The luckiest folks will collect 3-4 inches in backyard rain gauges.

Regardless of how much rain you receive throughout the week, temperatures will be much cooler than average. Highs will likely be in the 80s most days!

We’ll keep you posted! ~ Sarah