Running rainfall totals across South Central Texas as rain chances continue this week

Needed rain has fallen across a good portion of South Central Texas so far this week.

Multiple rounds of rain and scattered downpours have already proven to be beneficial this last full week of July.

These recent rains have already helped the Edwards Aquifer, increased river streamflow, and dropped multi-inch totals over the most drought-stricken parts of our area.

Rainfall Totals

Here’s a look at running rainfall totals across the area, as of 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 24:

Location Running Rainfall Totals (Since Thursday, July 18) San Antonio International Airport 2.09″ Randolph Air Force Base 0.80″ Stinson Municipal 0.27″ Kelly Field 2.06″ New Braunfels 0.79″ Boerne Stage Field 3.03″ Boerne 2.22″ Kerrville (Municipal Airport) 3.96″ Bandera 6.31″ Helotes 3.30″ Medina 7.52″ Rocksprings 3.94″ Pipe Creek 6.68″ Hondo (Municipal Airport) 0.61″ Castroville (Municipal Airport) 1.25″ Rio Medina 3.39″ Uvalde (Garner Field) 1.10″ Comfort 2.75″ Encino Park 3.01″ Shavano Park 4.92″ Converse 0.95″ Downtown San Antonio 0.76″ Balcones Heights 1.30″ Alamo Ranch 1.82″ Floresville 1.66″ Sutherland Springs 0.47″ Adkins 0.57″ Kenedy (Regional Airport) 0.79″ Cuero 4.41″ Seguin 0.65″ Gonzales 0.80″ Moulton 2.42″ Hallettsville 3.91″ Pleasanton 0.07″ Del Rio (International Airport) 0.25″ Del Rio (Laughlin Air Force Base) 0.19″ Pearsall 0.40″ Cotulla 2.08″ Elmendorf 0.95″ Brackettville 0.74″

These totals will be updated with more rain in the forecast through the weekend.

Too much rain falling in too little time can lead to a few flooding issues, as seen in these photos/videos sent into KSAT Connect from Tuesday’s gully washer in the Hill Country.

We’ll keep our eyes on the potential to see a few more localized flooding issues develop, mainly if additional downpours occur over already-saturated areas. More updates to come!

Not for everyone each day, but rain chances continue all the way through the upcoming weekend.