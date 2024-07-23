KSAT Connect: Viewers share rainfall photos, videos from Hill Country

Still from flooding video in Bandera, Texas. Video from viewer Joy Akins.

Flash flooding continues across the Hill Country on Tuesday for areas near Rocksprings, Kerrville, and Bandera. In some of these areas, over 6 inches of rain has fallen in the last 24 hours.

Streams and creeks are starting to flood. Remember: TURN AROUND, DON’T DROWN. Safety comes first.

However, this is good drought-denting or drought-busting rain right over the area that is experiencing the worst of the drought.

Here are some pictures and videos from KSAT Connect users in the Hill Country:

Jane Barron Flooded street in Kerrville, Tx this morning taken by Jane Barron 2 hours ago 0 Kerrville

This is a part of an active weather pattern this week for the Hill Country and San Antonio metro area.

Good rainfall has fallen from northwestern Bexar County into the Hill Country (4+ inches in some cases!) over the last 24 hours, including over the Edwards Aquifer recharge zone.

For those across southern Bexar County, who didn’t see much rainfall, you’ll have another chance Tuesday afternoon. Rain chances sit at 50% and will once again be driven by outflow boundaries that move across the area.

We have daily opportunities for rain this week, but the rain will be intermittent and scattered, so your neighborhood may not get hit every day.

