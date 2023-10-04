ECLIPSE MAPS: Times, locations, details for ‘ring of fire’ solar eclipse

The path of the October 14, 2023 annular solar eclipse through South Central Texas

Looking for a spot to view the Oct. 14, 2023 ‘ring of fire’ annular solar eclipse? We’ve put together detailed maps of the path through the Hill Country, San Antonio and South Central Texas.

How to read the maps

The path of the October 14, 2023 annular solar eclipse through the San Antonio metro area (2023 KSAT -- All Rights Reserved)

Blue Area: Region of the full eclipse, where the ring of fire will be visible

Red Lines: Duration of the full eclipse, in minutes and seconds

White Area: The “grazing zone” where topographical features of the moon may be visible

NOTE: A partial eclipse will be visible everywhere outside of the blue area.

San Antonio

If you live and work in the Alamo City, there’s no need to travel to a different location to view the eclipse! All of San Antonio and Bexar County is in the path of the full annular eclipse, so the ‘ring of fire’ effect will be visible anywhere. The length of the full effect will depend on where you live from 3 minutes in east Bexar County to 4.5 minutes in west Bexar County.

The path of the October 14, 2023 annular solar eclipse through the North Bexar County (2023 KSAT -- All Rights Reserved)

The path of the October 14, 2023 annular solar eclipse through central Bexar County (2023 KSAT -- All Rights Reserved)

The path of the October 14, 2023 annular solar eclipse through southern Bexar County (2023 KSAT -- All Rights Reserved)

Fascinating ‘Grazing Zone’

This is a zone just outside of the path of the full annular eclipse. In these areas, the moon’s path will graze the inside of the sun. You may be able to see an effect called “Baily’s Beads” where the sun shines through the craters of the moon. Some spots that will experience the grazing effect are Canyon Lake, New Braunfels, Seguin, and Brackettville. Here are maps of the path through Comal, Guadalupe, and Kinney Counties:

The path of the October 14, 2023 annular solar eclipse through Comal County (2023 KSAT -- All Rights Reserved)

The path of the October 14, 2023 annular solar eclipse through Guadalupe County (2023 KSAT -- All Rights Reserved)

The path of the October 14, 2023 annular solar eclipse through Kinney & Val Verde Counties (2023 KSAT -- All Rights Reserved)

Longest Lasting Eclipse

Looking for maximum duration of the ‘ring of fire’ effect in the sky? Head for Edwards, Real, Bandera, Medina, Atascosa, or Live Oak Counties. The ring of fire will last for nearly 5 minutes near Rocksprings, Lost Maples State Natural Area, Hondo, Jourdanton, and Three Rivers.

The path of the October 14, 2023 annular solar eclipse through Edwards & Real Counties (2023 KSAT -- All Rights Reserved)

The path of the October 14, 2023 annular solar eclipse through Bandera County (2023 KSAT -- All Rights Reserved)

The path of the October 14, 2023 annular solar eclipse through Medina County (2023 KSAT -- All Rights Reserved)

The path of the October 14, 2023 annular solar eclipse through Atascosa County. (2023 KSAT -- All Rights Reserved)

The path of the October 14, 2023 annular solar eclipse through KSAT's coastal communities (2023 KSAT -- All Rights Reserved)

Great Viewing Elsewhere

Folks in Frio, Karnes, Kendall, Kerr, Uvalde, and Wilson Counties will all experience the full annular eclipse, too! Check out your location in the maps below.

The path of the October 14, 2023 annular solar eclipse through Frio County (KSAT 2023 -- All Rights Reserved)

The path of the October 14, 2023 annular solar eclipse through Karnes & DeWitt Counties (2023 KSAT -- All Rights Reserved)

The path of the October 14, 2023 annular solar eclipse through Kendall County (2023 KSAT -- All Rights Reserved)

The path of the October 14, 2023 annular solar eclipse through Kerr County (2023 KSAT -- All Rights Reserved)

The path of the October 14, 2023 annular solar eclipse through Uvalde County (2023 KSAT -- All Rights Reserved)