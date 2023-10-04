ECLIPSE MAPS: Times, locations, details for ‘ring of fire’ solar eclipse

Looking for a spot to view the Oct. 14, 2023 ‘ring of fire’ annular solar eclipse? We’ve put together detailed maps of the path through the Hill Country, San Antonio and South Central Texas.
How to read the maps
Blue Area: Region of the full eclipse, where the ring of fire will be visible
Red Lines: Duration of the full eclipse, in minutes and seconds
White Area: The “grazing zone” where topographical features of the moon may be visible
NOTE: A partial eclipse will be visible everywhere outside of the blue area.
San Antonio
If you live and work in the Alamo City, there’s no need to travel to a different location to view the eclipse! All of San Antonio and Bexar County is in the path of the full annular eclipse, so the ‘ring of fire’ effect will be visible anywhere. The length of the full effect will depend on where you live from 3 minutes in east Bexar County to 4.5 minutes in west Bexar County.
Fascinating ‘Grazing Zone’
This is a zone just outside of the path of the full annular eclipse. In these areas, the moon’s path will graze the inside of the sun. You may be able to see an effect called “Baily’s Beads” where the sun shines through the craters of the moon. Some spots that will experience the grazing effect are Canyon Lake, New Braunfels, Seguin, and Brackettville. Here are maps of the path through Comal, Guadalupe, and Kinney Counties:
Longest Lasting Eclipse
Looking for maximum duration of the ‘ring of fire’ effect in the sky? Head for Edwards, Real, Bandera, Medina, Atascosa, or Live Oak Counties. The ring of fire will last for nearly 5 minutes near Rocksprings, Lost Maples State Natural Area, Hondo, Jourdanton, and Three Rivers.
Great Viewing Elsewhere
Folks in Frio, Karnes, Kendall, Kerr, Uvalde, and Wilson Counties will all experience the full annular eclipse, too! Check out your location in the maps below.
Sarah Spivey is a San Antonio native who grew up watching KSAT. She has been a proud member of the KSAT Weather Authority Team since 2017.
Sarah is a Clark High School and Texas A&M University graduate. She previously worked at KTEN News.
When Sarah is not busy forecasting, she enjoys hanging out with her husband and cat, and playing music.