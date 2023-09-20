17 Texas State Parks offer ‘ideal’ viewing for upcoming annular solar eclipse

SAN ANTONIO – A rare annular solar eclipse will pass through Texas on Oct. 14, and several Texas State Parks will offer prime viewing of the astronomical phenomenon.

The annular solar eclipse — which occurs when the moon passes in front of the sun, creating a “ring of fire” — will be seen in Texas along a path from Midland/Odessa to Corpus Christi, including San Antonio and the Hill Country.

That path of visibility, which is between 118 to 137 miles wide, also passes through 17 state parks, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

The state parks, which are listed below, will offer “an ideal setting to enjoy this rare astronomical sight,” TPWD states. They include:

People planning on visiting these parks should reserve their day passes or overnight camping trips in advance, TPWD states.

“Due to its anticipated popularity, entry to the parks listed below on eclipse day will be restricted to those who pre-purchased day passes or camping permits. A state park pass does not guarantee your entry,” a news release states.

Reservations can also be made for state parks in the path of the total solar eclipse in April 2024. The path for that eclipse also includes the Hill Country, San Antonio and parts of South Texas.

Click here for more information about eclipse viewing at Texas State Parks.

According to the KSAT Weather Authority, the eclipse is slated to reach San Antonio at 11:52 a.m. on Oct. 14 and last for four minutes. However, the exact time of the eclipse depends on your location. Click here to see a list of times depending on your location.

