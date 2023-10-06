‘Don’t be watering a dead lawn’: Horticulture expert explains dead vs. dormant grass and what to do with your yard.

SAN ANTONIO – After two years of brutal heat and below-average rainfall, the grass in your yard might be looking more brown and crunchy than lush and green.

Now that we’ve had a bit of rain and it appears the 100-degree days are behind us for the year, you might be wondering what to do with your yard.

KSAT reached out to David Rodriguez, a Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service agent who specializes in horticulture, to ask what people’s options are when it comes to their grass.

Here are the questions we asked, followed by Rodriguez’s answers:

How do you know if your grass is dead vs. dormant after the last two summers of dismal rainfall and extreme heat?

We grow three main warm-season turf grasses. St. Augustine, Bermuda and Zoysia. Bermuda is the only of the three that can bounce back from a summer pseudo dormancy if it was properly maintained and established throughout the year and for at least three years. Unfortunately, the only thing coming back for most folks who let these lawns go down that will be returning with rains is weeds. Folks who followed SAWS watering recommendations and our yearly maintenance suggestions should have their lawns bounce back with time and some input.

What should you do if you want to bring your lawn back to life if it’s brown and crunchy?

If green is visible, fertilize with a natural organic-based lawn fertilizer with a 4-2-3 analysis at a rate of 20 pounds per 1000 square feet or a traditional/conventional 18-6-12 ‘Winterizer’ formulation. A preemergent broad-spectrum granulated herbicide either containing ‘Barricade’ or ‘Dimension’ should also be applied at this time to minimize the germination of winter weeds. Always read and follow label instructions.

Are there any alternatives to xeriscaping like a good ground cover that might be easier to maintain than grass?

Rodriguez shared this video he previously recorded, which covers this topic in great detail:

What are some things people should NOT do in terms of trying to bring back their lawn?

Don’t be watering or fertilizing a dead lawn. Unfortunately, many people are doing this. Consider decreasing the size of your lawn and taking advantage of some of the SAWS Conservation rebate programs.

Anything else you want to add?

Lawns do have their place, but need to be maintained properly throughout the year as we take care of our indoor carpet, floors, etc. Having a lawn is more than just mowing. People waste water, not plants. Kids need to play; dogs need their outdoor space, and we like to entertain outside.