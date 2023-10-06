Man shot, killed in apparent accidental shooting on South Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man was shot and killed in an apparent accidental shooting on the city’s South Side late Thursday night, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 10:15 p.m. in the 800 block of Steves Avenue, not far from Roosevelt Avenue and Highway 90.

According to police, a man in his 30s possessed a gun and somehow accidentally shot himself in the abdomen. The man was pronounced dead by emergency crews.

SAPD said the circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unclear. Police say they are waiting on the medical examiner’s findings for more information.

The name of the man killed has not yet been released.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, police said.