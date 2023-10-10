South Alamo and Cesar Chavez intersection will reopen earlier than expected

SAN ANTONIO – A road closure at the downtown intersection of Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard and South Alamo Street will reopen earlier than expected, according to city officials.

The intersection will reopen to two-way traffic in all four directions at noon on Tuesday, Oct. 10.

City officials said underground utility work will shift from the southern half of the intersection to the northeast quadrant.

The closure was originally supposed to stay in place through mid-November and take place in two phases, starting with the south side of the intersection.

“I’m very pleased that the partial intersection closure at S. Alamo is reopening sooner than expected,” District 1 Councilwoman Sukh Kaur said in a news release. “As work shifts to the north side of the intersection, my office will continue to partner with the City to ensure all stakeholders in the area are supported and well-informed, and should additional work be needed, I look forward to including Southtown neighborhoods and businesses.”

The reopening was announced just more than a week after the intersection closed, causing some concerns for business owners.

Efren Moreno, the owner of Blush in Southtown, said Saturday was the slowest day for business since opening in March.

“It’s definitely a challenge, and we’ve had to kind of just now undertake it on top of just operating,” Moreno said.

Even though the sidewalks were open, some business owners worried the closure would impact sales.

Area residents and business owners will be notified of any construction updates through in-person visits, public meetings, emails, media outreach and social media, according to the release.

For more information on that project, click here.

For more information on traffic, you can click here to view our traffic page on KSAT.com.

Click the links below for current road closures.