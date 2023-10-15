68º
Man fatally shot in chest during struggle over gun, San Antonio police say

The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. Saturday in the 2400 block of Holly Hill

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – A man is dead after he was fatally shot during a struggle over a handgun with his wife, according to San Antonio police.

SAPD responded to the shooting around 8:30 p.m. Saturday in the 2400 block of Holly Hill.

Upon arrival, officers found a 49-year-old man lying on the living room floor with a gunshot wound to his torso.

The victim’s wife, a 47-year-old woman, was also found with a gunshot wound to her left index finger.

Investigators say the two were struck by gunfire during a struggle over the handgun.

Both were taken to the hospital for treatment. However, the husband was later pronounced dead due to his injuries.

Victoria Lopez is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Before joining the team in July 2022, she worked as a Digital Reporter at CBS 4 Rio Grande Valley and Local 23 News. Victoria graduated with a degree in Mass Communications — Public Relations from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

