Man fatally shot in chest during struggle over gun, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man is dead after he was fatally shot during a struggle over a handgun with his wife, according to San Antonio police.

SAPD responded to the shooting around 8:30 p.m. Saturday in the 2400 block of Holly Hill.

Upon arrival, officers found a 49-year-old man lying on the living room floor with a gunshot wound to his torso.

The victim’s wife, a 47-year-old woman, was also found with a gunshot wound to her left index finger.

Investigators say the two were struck by gunfire during a struggle over the handgun.

Both were taken to the hospital for treatment. However, the husband was later pronounced dead due to his injuries.