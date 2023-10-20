61,000 gun safes recalled after report of boy’s death

More than 60,000 gun safes sold at sporting goods stores are recalled after reports of a 12-year-old boy’s death and dozens of breaches to the safes’ biometrics, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced.

Fortress Safe voluntarily recalled 61,000 gun safes that use fingerprint-reading technology.

“Consumers can believe they have properly programmed the biometric feature when in fact the safe remains in the default to open mode, which can allow unauthorized users, including children, to access the safe to remove hazardous contents, including firearms,” the recall notice said.

The commission said a lawsuit had been filed claiming that a 12-year-old boy died after accessing one of the safes. There were 39 reports of the safes being opened by people with unregistered fingerprints.

The recall covers nine models sold under the brand names Fortress, Cabela’s, Gettysburg, and Legend Range & Field.

From January 2019 to October of this year, the safes were sold online at Amazon and eBay and at major retailers, including Bass Prop Shops, Cabela’s, Scheel’s, Sportsman’s Guide, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Gander, and Lowe’s.

A list of the model numbers can be found on the CPSC website.

Owners are urged to stop using the biometric feature immediately by removing the batteries and to contact the manufacturer for a free replacement.

Burrito Recall

More than 5 tons of frozen convenience store burritos are recalled over concerns they may be contaminated with listeria.

Dallas-based Don Miguel recalled 7-ounce, individually wrapped Hand Made Burrito Carne Asada, with the date code D23270 printed on the package.

The items have establishment number “EST. 20049″ inside the USDA mark of inspection, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

No illnesses have been reported.

For more information or questions, consumers can contact Don Miguel Foods Consumer Engagement at 800-523-4635 or visit the company’s website.

Bassinet Warning

Federal safety regulators are urging parents to stop using 5-in-1 Rocker Bassinets because they pose suffocation, strangulation and fall hazards for infants.

The bassinets sold online at Walmart.com and other websites do not meet federal safety standards for baby products, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

The bassinets were imported by Pleasant Hill, Missouri-based Rev Grace Import, which is not cooperating with the agency and is not offering a remedy for customers, according to the CPSC.

The CPSC advises parents to take the bassinets apart and throw out the pieces.

The green and gray bassinets were listed as a 5-in-1 Rocker Bassinet on the product packaging. The markings “Ya.Ya.Ya, 5IN1UPC Code 09331849600139, 01 Rock Sleeper, 02 Dream Centre, 03 Cozy Seat, 04 Travel Bassinet, 05 Rock & Play, Made in China, and Age 1-36 months” also appear on the packaging.

Thomas and Friends Toy Recall

Fisher-Price has recalled more than 21,000 of its “Thomas & Friends” toy trains because a child could choke on a small part or swallow a high-powered magnet.

Two specific models, the “Thomas & Friends Wooden Railway Troublesome Truck & Crates” and the “Thomas & Friends Wooden Railway Troublesome Truck & Paint,” are recalled.

A small plastic piece that connects the train cars can become loose or come off, and a child could choke on it or swallow the magnet, federal regulators said. No injuries have been reported.

Model numbers of HBJ89 (“Troublesome Truck & Crates”) and HBJ90 (“Troublesome Truck & Paint”) are on the bottom of the trains.

Those who purchased the recalled toys can receive a full refund from Fisher-Price by going to mattel.com and click on “Recalls & Safety Alerts” to start the return process.

Find more consumer content on KSAT.com here