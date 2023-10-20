Spurs host ribbon-cutting ceremony for Victory Capital Performance Center opening

The practice facility is just part of the first phase of the new Rock at La Cantera

SAN ANTONIO – With just a week to go from the start of the regular NBA season, the San Antonio Spurs are celebrating a new place to hang their practice jerseys. The Victory Capital Performance Center officially opened on Thursday.

The cutting-edge practice facility has taken a decade of planning and two years of construction to become a reality.

The opening comes when fans and Spurs ownership alike are thrilled for the start of the upcoming season.

“The opening up of it and the journey and the amount of experiences that I think will happen here, both on this court and around it, is the most exciting for me,” said Peter J. Holt, chairman of Spurs Sports & Entertainment.

The practice facility is just part of the first phase of the new Rock at La Cantera.

The Spurs open the regular season on Oct. 25 against the Mavericks at the Frost Bank Center.

Find more KSAT Sports content here