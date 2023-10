SAN ANTONIO – A man was taken into custody on suspicion of driving while intoxicated after crashing into a South Side home, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 1:10 a.m. Saturday in the 110 block of Hollyberry Lane.

Police said a 43-year-old man was driving when he crashed into an unoccupied bedroom of a home.

SAPD says he was treated on the scene for minor injuries and taken into custody under suspicion of DWI.

No one inside the home was injured.