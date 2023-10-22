SAPD patrol unit struck by truck while en route to call for service

SAN ANTONIO – An investigation is underway after a truck struck a San Antonio police patrol unit responding to a call for service on the city’s Northeast Side, according to SAPD.

The crash happened just before 11 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of NE Interstate 410 Loop and Perrin Beitel.

Police said the northbound patrol unit was en route to a call when a westbound Toyota Tacoma struck it on its back passenger side.

Officers at the scene said everyone involved was okay and reported no one was taken to the hospital.

Further details are limited. KSAT will bring updates as they become available.