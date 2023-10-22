85º
SAPD patrol unit struck by truck while en route to call for service

No major injuries reported in the incident

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – An investigation is underway after a truck struck a San Antonio police patrol unit responding to a call for service on the city’s Northeast Side, according to SAPD.

The crash happened just before 11 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of NE Interstate 410 Loop and Perrin Beitel.

Police said the northbound patrol unit was en route to a call when a westbound Toyota Tacoma struck it on its back passenger side.

Officers at the scene said everyone involved was okay and reported no one was taken to the hospital.

Further details are limited. KSAT will bring updates as they become available.

Victoria Lopez is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Before joining the team in July 2022, she worked as a Digital Reporter at CBS 4 Rio Grande Valley and Local 23 News. Victoria graduated with a degree in Mass Communications — Public Relations from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

