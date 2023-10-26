Lawn equipment, jewelry among 100 items to be auctioned by San Antonio police

SAPD will be auctioning off lawn equipment, jewelry and several other items of forfeited property on Nov. 1 at VFW Post 9186.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department will be auctioning off lawn equipment, jewelry and several other items of forfeited property.

The auction will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 1 at VFW Post 9186, located at VFW Boulevard and Padre Drive. It will be open to the public.

Registration and viewing start at 5:30 p.m. People can pay by cash or credit card, but American Express will not be allowed.

All property must be paid for and picked up on the day of sale.

About 100 items will be up for auction, and those items include construction tools, electronic items, clothing items and accessories.

Click here to see photos of some of the items, or see below for a full list.