Festival de Puerto Rico returns to San Antonio

After a five-year hiatus, a traditional San Antonio event honoring the Puerto Rican culture is returning to the Alamo City.

The Festival de Puerto Rico takes place Sunday at the San Antonio Shrine Auditorium from noon to 6 p.m.

“Our theme this year is called Pa’lante, meaning ‘onward,’” said Olga Custodio, the vice president of the Puerto Rican Heritage Society.

The event will feature typical Puerto Rican art, food from local restaurants and food trucks, and live bands. The all-female Latin pop band, Son Divas, is headlining. Custodio said the atmosphere will be like a party.

“You walk in and the music’s blasting and you...start moving immediately,” said Custodio.

The Festival de Puerto Rico had been a bi-annual event in San Antonio for decades until the COVID pandemic forced organizers to pause the celebration. But now that it’s back, Custodio told KSAT she’s most excited about what the event is really about — supporting education.

“We take a percentage of our net profits and put it into scholarships,” said Custodio.

Festival de Puerto Rico has funded college scholarships through The Puerto Rican Heritage Society since 1984. All of the scholarship recipients are from the San Antonio area. Last year, The Puerto Rican Heritage Society awarded $14,000 in scholarships to seven students.

Custodio hopes San Antonians come out and enjoy the festival this Sunday.

“I know they hear our music all the time. So, it’s their opportunity to come out, move their hips, learn a little bit more about salsa dancing...our cuisine and...our art,” Custodio said.

KSAT Nightbeat anchor Stephania Jimenez will emcee the event.

For tickets to the Festival de Puerto Rico, click here.